St Joseph’s students meet the Governor General

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin met the Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Her Excellency the Honourable Ms Sam Mostyn AC during their excursion to Canberra. “An unplanned privilege for our little Catholic School from Condobolin,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. She was sworn in as Australia’s 28th Governor-General on 1 July 2024. A businesswoman and community leader, Ms Mostyn is known for her exceptional service to the Australian community. She has a long history in executive and governance roles across diverse sectors, including business, sport, climate change, the arts, policy and not-for-profit. In 2024, Ms Mostyn was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia for eminent service in the social justice, gender equity, sporting, cultural and business sectors, to reconciliation, and to environmental sustainability. She had previously been appointed an Officer of the Order in 2021. Ms Mostyn is married to Mr Simeon Beckett SC and they have an adult daughter, Lotte Beckett. Ms Mostyn is an avid Sydney Swans fan, and served on the board from 2017–2024. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.