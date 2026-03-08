St Josephs students hard work recognised

Hard working students at St Joseph‘s Parish School Condobolin were recognised at an annual Presentation Day on Monday, 15 December.

Special guests included Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese Head of People and Culture Annie Dwyer, Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese Sports Coordinator Pam Burke, Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce, Parish Priest Father Getulio, Lachlan Shire Councillor Dennis Brady, Condobolin Lions Club member Susi Brangwin, Mrs Heidi Ritchie (representing Condobolin Born to Read), St Joseph’s P and F President Sarah Connell, Mrs Linda Brangwin (Condobolin CWA), Mr Tony Broadley (Condobolin Rotary) and the 2024 School Citizen Award Recipient Willow Frost.

Rueben Sloane gave the Acknowledgement to Country.

The 2025 School Captains Austin Watt and Emison Jacobson began the event with a Prayer, which was followed by Principal Natasha Brotherton’s speech.

The Lions Club Award for Academic Excellence (presented by Mrs Brangwin), the Class Award for Academic Application and Effort (presented by Councillor Brady) and the Mary MacKillop Award for Christian Values and Attitude (presented by Father Getulio) were then presented to students from Kindergarten to Year Six.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence is awarded to a student in each year level that displays exceptional academic results. The Award for Academic Application and Effort is awarded to a student in each year level that constantly displays effort in all areas and applies themselves in their learning. The Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living is awarded to a student in each year level who displays the qualities of Saint Mary MacKillop, who lives their life in light of the Gospel values.

There was also a Certificate of Achievement for each student, presented by the class teacher.

The Year Six Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Kaitlyn Serrano. The Award for Academic Application and Effort went to Gabriel Mayor.

The Year Five Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Portia Radburn. Tate Durning won the Award for Academic Application and Effort. The Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living went to Jayte Golya.

Stage Three students Lucas Palima, Arlee Kirkman, Kaitlyn Serrano, Molly Wynn, Jayte Golya, Zarah Coe, Portia Radburn, Antonio Elias, Jett Martin, Brooklyn Merritt, Harrison Browning, Reni Hall, Austin Watt, Tate Durning, Anabel Allen, Damien Dodgson, Reuben Sloane, Razzak Elhassan, Todd Jones, Erika Geeves, Emison Jacobson, Kyara Dodgson, Tighe Worthington, and Gabriel Mayor were presented with a Certificate of Achievement.

Charles Geeves won the Year Four Lions Award for Academic Excellence. The Award for Academic Application and Effort went to Isabella Fair. Ella McTiernan received the Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living.

Scarlett Barnes, Isabella Fair, Meliah Bendall, Charlie Geeves, Mahalia Larry, Sam Jarvis, Audrey Wynn, Geneavieve Vella, Henry Nagle, Cooper Quade, Jack Kennedy, Finn Jones, Isla Watt, Nicholas Brangwin, Patsy Jacobson, Youki Nishimoto, Rheanna Cabilin, Ella McTiernan, Phebie-Rose McGrory, Georgia Connell, Fletcher Smith, and Darcy Keates attained Year Four Certificate of Achievements.

The Year Three Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Jonas Sloane. The Award for Academic Application and Effort went to Maria Elias. Kylie Lumanta received the Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living.

Certificate of Achievement (Year Three) went to Annabelle Vella, Austin Barnes, Maria Elias, Mason Durning, Jonas Sloane, Aria Smith, Adella Sloane, Kylie Lumanta, Matilda Howarth, Audrey Wynn, Claire Quade, Billie Calton, Harper Taylor, Ava Charters, and Beau Ridley.

Eleanor Kennedy won the Year Two Lions Award for Academic Excellence. Eva Watt attained the Award for Academic Application and Effort and Chloe Quade claimed the Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living.

The Year One Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Ruby Dawson. Gerard Elias received the Award for Academic Application and Effort. The Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living was presented to Makayla Dodgson.

In 1/2B Kate Fair, Piper Calton, Millicent Vella, Ella Lewis, Matilda Reardon, Rome Pawsey, Ella Mitchell, Chloe Quade, Lucia Hall, Gerard Elias, Eddey Smith, Billie Jacobson, Olianna Larry, Eleanor Kennedy, Emilia Thornton, Ruby Dawson, Odin Bekker, Phoebe Browning, Mia Grogan, and Josiah Dodgson were given Certificates of Achievement.

Certificates of Achievement in 1/2C went to Ma-Ysabelle Mayangao, Caylee Durning, Cadence Merritt, Cooper Grogan, Emily Jarvis, Rory Bendall, Ruby Lewis, Lucy Kennedy, Amara Olaya Concha, Hank Taylor, Aubrey Smith, Lewi Hall, Eva Watt, Makayla Dodgson, Ty Ohni Coe-Charters, Dominic Jones, Bethany Ridley, Phoebe Howarth, Lylah Smith, Ryan Brangwin, and Cooper Pearce.

The Kindergarten Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Rygel Jan Meran. Alarni Pulson won the Award for Academic Application and Effort. Madeline Peters received the Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living.

Certificate of Achievements went to Hope Phillips, Paisley Smith, Kealey Smith, Ruby Wynn, Eveyn Coe, Alarni Poulson, Jayke George, Madeline Peters, Cameron Quade, Selna Georgekutty, Emmanuel Vella, Rygel Jan Meran, Isobella Browning, Adeline Tyack, Zaylen Jones, and Toby Jacobson.

The Catherine McCauley award for Christian Leadership went to Tighe Worthington.

Kaitlyn Serrano won the Spencer Family Award for Creative Arts.

The Warwick Glen Memorial Trophy for outstanding achievement in sport was presented to Rueben Sloane.

Brooklyn Merritt received the Rotary Club Award for Community Involvement.

The Blessed Frederic Ozanam Award for Commitment to Social Justice went to Emison Jacobson and Austin Watt.

This award is an initiative of the St Vincent de Paul Society in NSW. It aims to recognise Year 6 students who have demonstrated a significant contribution and commitment to social justice and community service throughout their primary school years. The award is named after the founder of the St Vincent de Paul Society, Blessed Frederic Ozanam.

Reni Hall was named as the Condobolin CWA Branch Student Award winner.

Special Perpetual Awards were given out to recognise students from different year levels across the School.

Mrs Pam Burke presented a Wilcannia-Forbes Sports Achievement Award to Anabel Allen (Cricket) and Harrison Browning (Athletics – Running) for representing Polding at state level.

The Condobolin Born to Read Committee donated two book prizes that are awarded to a Kindergarten girl and boy. The recipients were Eveyn Coe and Cameron Quade.

The Father Denis Doyle Memorial Trophy went to Emison Jacobson. The Father Denis Doyle Memorial Trophy is awarded to a student whose Christian values define their everyday living.

The Sportsperson of the Year Award went to Rueben Sloane and Harrison Browning.

The School Citizenship Award, donated by former Member of Parliament Mr Tony Lawler, went to Kaitlyn Serrano. 2024 awardee Willow Frost presented the Award.

The AA Blatch Reading Awards were presented to Matilda Haworth and Nicholas Brangwin. This award is to be presented to two students in the primary grades who have achieved great success in the area of reading and have a love of reading.

Each year, certificates are presented to staff members who have achieved years of service milestones. Certificates are awarded for 10 years of service, then every five years thereafter.

“Catholic education is a transformative journey and a true vocation that shapes the whole person. In our schools, students strive for excellence while embracing love, compassion and justice, becoming active contributors in their communities. This shared mission is only possible through the unwavering commitment of our incredible staff,” St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Assistant Principal Hannah Ridley said on the day.

Mrs Annie Dwyer from Catholic Education Office, Wilcannia-Forbes, was asked to come forward to present years of service acknowledgements “to our dedicated staff who have tirelessly contributed to the mission of Catholic Education in the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes.”

Service Acknowledgements were presented to Mrs Sharon Kirk (10 Years), Mrs Bridgette Larry (10 Years) and Mrs Penelope McDonald (10 Years).

“We recognise the profound impact these staff members have had on the lives of our children and families. Their service is a testament to the enduring values of our faith and the transformative power of Catholic education,” Mrs Ridley said.

“These Special Bishop’s Medals for service to Catholic education are a symbol of our deep appreciation for their loyal contributions and a celebration of their integral role in nurturing futures of hope for our students.”

Mrs Janelle Grimmett (27 Years) and Mrs Beverly Taylor (27 Years) were presented with Bishop’s Medals.

2025 school captains, Austin Watt and Emison Jacobson, were also presented with a special gift of appreciation.

The 2026 school captains, Antonio Elias and Portia Radburn then accepted Student Leadership Team Shield on behalf of next year’s leadership team from 2025 School Captains Austin and Emison.

At the Presentation Day, the School said goodbye to a number of families who finished their journey with St Joseph’s at the conclusion of the 2025 school year. Miss Natasha Brotherton and Father Getulio presented these families with a small gift of appreciation. These families included Katie and Terrence (Tighe), Ally and Brett (Razzak), Michael and Lisa (Zarah), Ruth and Brian (Anabel), Mabelle and Val (Kaitlyn) and Lolita and Federico (Gabe).

Each year the Year Six children and their families work hard to raise money. As a thank you to the school they use that money to buy the school a parting gift. Brooklyn Merritt and Tighe Worthington presented the 2025 gift to the school community. The gift was new school team flags – one for Mercy and one for O’Brien. They also gifted a flag bearing St Joseph’s. A new quick shade tent with the school name and logo was also part of the Year Six gifts. All these will be used at sports carnivals, gala days and other school events. The awards for the Presentation Day were purchased through generous donations from Born to Read Condobolin, Condobolin Rotary Club, Condobolin Lions Club, CWA Condobolin Branch, Condobolin Sports Club and AA Blatch (Parkes).

Light refreshments were provided for special guests, friends, and families at the conclusion of the Presentation Day.