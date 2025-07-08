St Joseph’s students explore Canberra
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Year Six students spent four days exploring the national’s capital, Canebrra, recently. Day One began with a trip to Corin Forest, where students enjoyed speedy rides on the Alpine Slide and some healthy snow battles. They finished off the day with games and a movie. For Day Two, students and educators had the honour of meeting the Governor General, Her Excellency, Samantha Mostyn. This was followed by a tour of the Australian Mint, Canberra at the National Exhibition Centre, and Parliament House. Everyone also had a blast at the Pod Park and showed off their skills at Ten Pin Bowling. It was another action packed day on Day Three. It started with visits to Questacon and the Electoral Education Centre, followed by refreshments and some well-earned free time at the park. In the afternoon, they toured the Australian War Memorial, then headed up to Mount Ainslie to take in the sensational view. The group finished the day by burning off the last of their energy at Timezone. In Day Four, adventures included Old Parliament House, Australian Museum & Australian Institute of Sport, followed by the long ride home. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
