St Joseph’s students create a buzz

By Melissa Blewitt

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students created a buzz by participating in a new initiative.

They celebrated learning and achievement by taking part in the 2025 Spelling Bee.

Each Spelling Bee student were selected as finalists from their class spelling test undertaken in Week Eight of Term Three.

Odin Bekker (Year Two), Jonas Sloane (Year Three), Scarlett Barnes (Year Four), Portia Radburn (Year Five) and Kaitlyn Serrano (Year Six) were named as the champion spellers and will now go on to represent St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin at the Diocesan Spelling Bee later this year.

Year Two finalists were Eleanor Kennedy, Ryan Brangwin, Odin Becker, Cadence Merritt, Emily Jarvis and Lylah Smith.

Kylie Lumanta, Matilda Haworth, Mason Durning, Jonas Sloane, and Aria Smith were the Year Three Finalists.

Year Four finalists were Scarlett Barnes, Finn Jones, Charlie Geeves, Audrey Merritt, Youki Nishimoto and Rhianna Cabilin.

Lucas Palima, Portia Radburn, Molly Wynn, Jett Martin and Tate Durning were the Year Five Finalists.

Year Six finalists were Tighe Worthington, Todd Jones, Kaitlyn Serrano, Gabriel Mayor, and Anabel Allen.

The format for our Spelling Bee at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin was as follows:

Students were called upon one by one to spell a word.

The audience was asked to keep as quiet as possible and limit movement. Respectful support of spelling finalists was encouraged.

The Announcer said the word, a sentence including the word, then say the word again.

Contestants had to spell the word out loud so the scorers could hear each letter clearly.

Students could ask for the word to be repeated and may also self-correct if they needed to start again.

Each student had 45 seconds to spell the word. If a contestant had not finished spelling the word in that time, their answer were judged as incorrect.

If a student misspelled a word, they were informed and then asked to wait until the end of the round after which they joined the audience. If all contestants in a round misspelled their words, no one was eliminated and the final continued until only one student remained after spelling all words correctly.

Mrs Hannah Ridley was Chairperson for the event, Mrs Sharon Kirk the Announcer, with scorers Miss Natasha Brotherton and Classroom teachers.