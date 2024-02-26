St Joseph’s make a splash at carnival

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held their annual swimming carnival on Friday, 9 February. O’Brien and Mercy took to the pool, with all students having fun on the day. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

Last Updated: 22/02/2024

