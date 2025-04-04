St Joseph’s hold Meet and Greet event

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Parents and Friends held a Meet and Greet at the Sports Club on Friday, 14 March. “It was a great opportunity to spend time together and meet new people!” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. Everyone enjoyed the amazing food and fellowship. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 02/04/2025

Latest News







