St Joseph’s dives into a myriad of activites on excursion
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students enjoyed an excursion to the Condobolin Swimming Pool recently. “Our students had a wonderful time at the pool for their excursion, diving into all sorts of activities, from pool games and a round of cricket to some hilarious pool-noodle challenges and a strategic game of volleyball. And of course, the hot chips at lunch were an absolute hit!” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
