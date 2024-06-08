St Joseph’s Celebrate Simultaneous Storytime

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Kindergarten, Year One and Year Two classes loved participating in National Simultaneous Storytime on Wednesday, 22 May. The featured book was ‘Bowerbird Blues’, written and illustrated by Aura Parker. Children and educators enjoyed a story where they joined a Bowerbird soaring across the sea, sky, and city on a search for brilliant blue treasures. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.