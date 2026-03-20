St Francis hold Open Day
On Monday 23rd February, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School held their Open Day and welcomed families into their classrooms. “Thank you to those who attended. Students really enjoyed showing their work to families.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
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