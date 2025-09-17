SRC Students participate in Leadership Development Day

On Wednesday 3rd September, Condobolin High School SRC students participated in an engaging Leadership Development Day, beginning with the leaders and SRC members from Condobolin Public School.

The session started with an interactive game designed to help students get to know each other and build rapport. Following this, students were divided into groups to collaboratively solve various challenges, fostering teamwork and problem-solving skills.

The day concluded with a meaningful conversation between CHS students and representatives from the NSW Police, focusing on community leadership and its importance. Students worked together once again to tackle more complex challenges, applying the leadership concepts discussed.

Overall, the day was a valuable opportunity for students to develop their leadership abilities and strengthen connections with peers and community members.

Source and Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook page.