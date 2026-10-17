Spring fire safety warning for households

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin residents are being urged to take particular care as the warmer months arrive, with Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) figures showing that 45 per cent of almost 3,900 residential fires attended across the state last year involved homes where firefighters could not identify a working smoke alarm.

FRNSW is urging households to use the change of season as a reminder to check smoke alarms, remove potential fire hazards and prepare a home escape plan.

More than 930 residential fires were recorded across NSW during spring last year, with 400 starting in kitchens or cooking areas.

For households in Condobolin, FRNSW is encouraging residents to use spring as an opportunity to remove clutter, check smoke alarms and ensure exits remain clear in case of an emergency.

FRNSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said there was no room for complacency when it came to protecting lives and homes.

“As temperatures rise, new fire hazards present themselves in the home,” Commissioner Fewtrell said.

“It’s time to make sure you and your family are as prepared as you can be.

“That means checking you have working smoke alarms, creating and practising a home escape plan, and following simple home fire safety tips like maintaining barbecues and ‘keep looking when cooking’.

“We know that almost 38 per cent of fires last spring started in kitchens and cooking areas.”

Residents who need help keeping their homes safe can book a free FRNSW home fire safety visit online or by contacting their local fire station.

Firefighters can provide tailored safety advice, check smoke alarms and install new ones free of charge where required.

Commissioner Fewtrell also urged residents to remain cautious when using lithium-ion batteries in the home.

“A damaged lithium-ion battery can explode and release highly toxic fumes,” he said.

“Don’t charge devices with lithium-ion batteries when you’re sleeping or out of the home, don’t overcharge batteries, and make sure you only charge devices on hard surfaces that can’t catch fire.

“Finally, large batteries in e-bikes, e-scooters and power tools should not be charged in living spaces or exits.”

For Condobolin households, spring provides an opportunity to identify and remove potential fire hazards before the hotter summer months arrive.

If a fire occurs, residents are reminded to get out, stay out and call Triple Zero (000).