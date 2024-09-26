Spring Fashion 2024 at EvvE COLLECTIVE

Advertorial.

It’s our favourite time of the year in store with new season fashion arriving weekly!

There is an abundance of colour, print and pattern from our leading brands that will ensure you turn heads at your next event. For those who love a more neutral, striped or softer palette, we have options for you too.

We have new shoes arriving monthly from sneakers and casual, everyday styles to shoes for events. Our handbags have been replenished with new styles and shapes to suit everyone plus they make great Xmas presents!

In The Studio we are refitting customers for the season ahead with everyday, lace, strapless and active bras proving popular alongside shapewear. New season clothing from Intimo will continue to drop in the lead up to Xmas and the capsule concept makes it perfect for mixing and matching with your existing wardrobe. If you are travelling then Intimo is your answer! Incredible comfort and no ironing needed.

Whether it be your everyday, work, active, lingerie or event wardrobe, EvvE COLLECTIVE and The Studio have you covered.

Call into 112 Bathurst Street Condobolin to check out the extensive range on offer catering for sizes 6-20.