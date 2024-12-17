Spreading sunshine

Condobolin High School student Amelia Small (above) loves bringing a little bit of sunshine to the educational facility with her fresh flower arrangements.

“Amelia also selects a different faculty each week to deliver a bunch to, showcasing her compassion and thoughtfulness,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Amelia picks these flowers from around the rounds of the school and arranges them herself before personally delivering them.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.