Spreading sunshine

Condobolin High School student Amelia Small (above) loves bringing a little bit of sunshine to the educational facility with her fresh flower arrangements.
“Amelia also selects a different faculty each week to deliver a bunch to, showcasing her compassion and thoughtfulness,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.
“Amelia picks these flowers from around the rounds of the school and arranges them herself before personally delivering them.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

11/12/2024

