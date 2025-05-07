Sports Stars Disco fun
Local youth put on their dancing shoes at the Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated (LWRS) Sports Star Disco recently. The event was held at the Condobolin Sports Club on Wednesday, 16 April. There were two sessions: the first was for Primary School aged children (5pm to 6.30pm); and the second was for High School aged children (7pm to 9pm). Prizes were awarded for best dressed on the night. There was also lots of dancing, games and lollies plus face painting at the Primary celebration; while dancing and a competitive game of musical chairs and limbo featured at the High School festivity. LWRS partnered with Lachlan Shire Council and the NSW Government (Department of Regional NSW) to provide the disco to the community. Image Credits: Lachlan Youth Services Facebook Page.
