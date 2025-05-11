Sporting House Round Robin Competition results
During the first term, the Trundle Central School secondary students took part in a Sporting House Round Robin competition.
Students were split into six teams—two teams representing each house: Lachlan, Mitchell, and Oxley.
Over the term, students competed in a variety of team sports, with Wednesday 9th April being the culmination of the competition. The grand final saw an exciting match of dodgeball between Lachlan 1 and Lachlan 2, showcasing incredible teamwork and house spirit.
In a thrilling contest, Lachlan 1 emerged as the champions! The play-offs for 3rd vs 4th and 5th vs 6th were also hotly contested and full of energy, demonstrating great sportsmanship from all involved.
Awards Recap:
• Best and Fairest (10 points): Dallas
• Runner-Up (9 points): Tim
• Best in Finals: Dallas, Lakiel, Kade, Sophia, Tim and Dane.
Congratulations to all students who received awards, and well done to everyone who participated with enthusiasm and team spirit throughout the term.
Looking ahead to Term 2, students have already made their sport selections.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
