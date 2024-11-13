Spooky Storytime at Library

Local children now get to experience the delight of stories, songs and rhymes during Storytime at the Condobolin Library, twice a week.

The ever-popular event is now held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 11am. Last Wednesday (30 October) saw regular and first-time participants take part in Storytime.

Children were treated to colourful illustrations and endearing characters with Librarian Abby Grimshaw. The theme for the day was Halloween.

They especially enjoyed Pig the Monster (Pig the Pug) by Aaron Blabey, and In the Dead of the Night written by Arthur McBain. The children even got to complete a spooky colouring on and Halloween-themes activities to take home.

Pig was on a rampage for treats during Halloween! But don’t be stingy, because the greedy Pug had some terrible tricks up his sleeve. There were lots of laugh out loud moments and audience participation on the day.

Arthur McBain’s irresistible rhyme and Tom Knight’s cheerful illustrations entertained both children and adults. The book was filled with thrilling suspense, a healthy dash of humour and a memorable surprise ending,

The community is invited to share storytime fun with their children at the Condobolin Library on Wednesdays and Fridays; and younger children can also be part of Baby Rhyme Time on Fridays from 9.30am to 10am. It’s all fun and the best part is its free!

For more information contact the Condobolin Library on 6895 2253 or drop into 130 Bathurst Street.