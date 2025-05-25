Spending time together with special people
On Thursday, 8 May Lachlan Children Services held a Mother’s Day Morning Tea. “Thank you so much to those Mums, Nans and Aunties for joining us for some fun. The joy of having you all present was so evident on all the children ‘s faces,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.
