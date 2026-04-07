Sonny, Ethan and Ty join Lower Lachlan AFL Team

Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students Sonny, Ethan and Ty on their selection in the Lower Lachlan AFL team! The boys will now head to Parkes to trial for the Western team – what a wonderful achievement! “We are so proud. Well done, boys!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.