Solar upgrade funding for Nyngan health facility

By Melissa Blewitt

Nyngan’s Multipurpose Service is among five Western NSW health facilities to receive upgraded infrastructure under a more than $850,000 funding boost from the NSW Government.

The funding is part of the $12 million Regional Health Minor Works Program, which is being delivered over two years to support essential infrastructure upgrades across regional, rural and remote NSW.

Rooftop solar systems will also be installed at Multipurpose Services in Bourke, Warren, Coonamble and Molong as part of the investment.

The upgrades are expected to reduce operating costs while improving energy efficiency and resilience at the five facilities, which collectively provide 121 residential aged-care beds and 54 acute inpatient beds.

NSW Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said the program would support essential health infrastructure in communities across Western NSW.

Member for Barwon Roy Butler said the funding would provide practical upgrades to health facilities, particularly in smaller and more remote communities.

“The upgrades will help ensure our health facilities remain fit for purpose and continue providing high-quality care for communities,” Mr Butler said.

Labor spokesperson for Orange and Barwon Stephen Lawrence said the solar installations would help reduce electricity costs at the five Multipurpose Services.

The funding forms part of the NSW Government’s broader investment in regional health infrastructure, including $11.9 billion allocated in the 2026-27 Budget for 32 new or upgraded hospitals across the state.