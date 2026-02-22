Soil Performance Discussion Group

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Growers, advisors and the Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) team came together in Condobolin for the Soil Performance Discussion Group recently.

“This was a practical, peer-to-peer session focused on how growers actually assess soil performance on farm. The discussion centred on which soil indicators matter most locally, what soil tests and observations are being used, and how these link to management decisions across different soil types and land uses in the region,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

“As part of a national Soil CRC research project led by Federation University, the insights shared will be used to inform the development of a practical soil indicator interpretation tool grounded in real farming systems. “Thanks to everyone who contributed their experience and views. Local input like this is critical to making sure research outputs reflect how decisions are made on farm.”