Soccer success for CPS team

Condobolin Public School Soccer Teams attended a Gala Day on Friday, 1 August. The Open Boys team won all of their games on the day and will now play Cudgegong Valley Public School at Forbes on a date to be advised. Image Credit: Alese Keen.

