Small cards make it a challenge

Bridge

Bridge recently welcomed two guests, Jane and Peter. It was lovely to see them again.

During the same week, I and one other person held a ‘Yarborough’. This is a hand of thirteen cards which has no ace and no card higher than a nine. Very hard to take tricks with such small cards.

There was one Grand Slam available, achieved but not bid. This may have made a big difference to the final scores had it been bid. There were two Small Slams, made but not bid.

We played a Howell movement, but somehow, someone misread a direction and confusion ensued. (What’s new you may ask?)

Chaos or not, Jane and Sandra won with 4,470 points. Second were Peter and John with 4,220 points. And third were Sue and Edwina with 3,915 points.

A new teacher of a Grade Three class is getting to know her pupils. She asks a little girl ‘what does your Daddy do?’ Little girl replies ‘whatever Mummy tells him to do.’

So right!

Bridget.