Sky Metals Limited achieves several significant milestones

By Melissa Blewitt

The Sky Metals Limited Tallebung Project is moving from exploration into the approvals and development phase.

It is located approximately 70 kilometres north-west of Condobolin and is the site of large-scale historical tin mining in central Western NSW. Tin was first discovered in the 1890s.

The Tallebung Project is expected to bring lasting employment, contracting opportunities and economic benefits to the local area. Extensive exploration to date has defined a significant mineral system with strong potential for long term production.

In timeline released by the Company, it says it is hoped that site preparation and earthworks will get underway in early 2028 – 2029, with open pit tin mining to commence from 2028 onwards.

They are planning to use the Tomra Ore Sorting process at Tallebung which will reduce the total mass for further ore processing by 80 per cent. The processing plant at Tallebung will use gravity separation which requires no chemicals. The use of the Tomra ore sorter considerably reduces the water and power usage requirements.

Several significant milestones across drilling, approvals, feasibility and community engagement have been achieved, according to Sky Metals Limited Executive Director – Project Development Scott Todd and Sky Metals Limited Manager – Environment Michael Priest.

“The pace of progress has been considerable,” they explained.

“Our drilling program at Tallebung is now finished. Over 500 drill holes have been completed across the deposit – one of the most comprehensive exploration drill programs undertaken at an Australian Tin project.

The data has been compiled into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), which now includes Tin, Tungsten and Silver as three separate minerals of economic interest.

“Tungsten and Silver are now formally incorporated into the mine schedule alongside Tin.”

With the completion of the drilling program, the exploration camp that was home to drill crews has been packed up and removed from site.

Rehabilitation of the drill hole sites are now a priority. The Sky Metals Limited team is methodically working through each of the drill locations, by backfilling and capping holes and reinstating the ground surface.

In May, the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure issued the Planning Secretary’s Environmental Assessment Requirements (SEARs) for the Tallebung Project.

The SEARs set out what environmental and technical studies must be completed in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). Now the SEARs have been issued, Sky Metals Limited has now officially entered the ‘Prepare EIS’ stage of the NSW State Significant Development approval process. This means that they can now issue a tender for consultants to lead EIS preparation and are expecting to appoint a team for this stage soon.

The Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) is well advanced and on track for release this year. The PFS is the technical and financial study that evaluates the full scope of the proposed Tallebung Mine. Key workstreams include mine planning, processing plant design, infrastructure and project economics.

The Company has opened an office in Condobolin at 2 Melrose Street, which will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays during school hours. Anyone with questions about the project is encouraged to drop into the office.

They are committed to communication with the community and transparency in decision making.

“Sky Metals is committed to being transparent and accessible throughout the development of this project,” Scott and Michael said.

“A formal community engagement program will run alongside the EIS process, and we will hold information sessions and provide regular updates as the project progresses.

“We are committed to local procurement and to being a genuine long-term partner for this community.”

If you have any questions about the Tallebung Project, contact Scott Todd on stodd@skymetals.com.au or Michael Priest on mpriest@skymetals.com.au