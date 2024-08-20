Skills on show in Club Open Singles Competition

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

The Club Open Singles competition is reaching the pointy end. In the Semi Final, Darren Seton defeated Craig Jones twenty-five to nineteen, Bones put up a good fight winning more ends but George had the points. This means Darren will play Andrew Brasnett in the Final.

In the Minor Singles, Al Barnes got off to a good start with a convincing win over Ray Burnes twenty-five to seven then another against Frank Golya twenty-five to eight.

Daryl Nairn won’t be getting any prezzies this year defeating Michael Leal twenty-five to six and Brian tickle defeated Michael Coe twenty-five to thirteen.

In the Major Pairs Andrew and Pete Brasnett narrowly defeated Daryl Nairn and Al Barnes nineteen to seventeen, they were tied on eleven on the fourteenth end, the Brasso’s were one ahead on the second last end and won the last. Laurie Thompson and Trevor Thorpe Defeated Steve Brasnett and Frank Golya twenty-seven to ten. Max Johnson and Michael Coe defeated Michael Waller and Lloyd Meritt, they were twenty all on the twenty first end, Kaos and Flicky won the golden point winning the game twenty-one to twenty.

Steve Taylor and Trent Bendall defeated Darren Seton and Craig Jones. George and Bones won way more ends but couldn’t match the points going down twenty-two to seventeen. Finally, Grant and Brayden Davis had a convincing win over Brian Tickle and Ray Burnes twenty eight to seven. Sundays have been pretty quiet with generally only one game played each week. Brian Tickle and Bill Cunningham defeated Lloyd Merritt and Lisa Rosberg, and last weekend Max Johnson and Bill Cunningham defeated Michael Coe and Lisa Rosberg.

On Wednesday the 23rd Laurie Thompson, Graham McDonald and Cary L’Estrange took the chooks defeating Michael Waller, Michael Coe and Rob Patten. On the 31st Laurie Thompson, Graham McDonald and Richard Caskey won the day defeating Cary L’Estrange, Phil Thomas and Rob Patton, and on the 7th Max Johnson, David McDonald and Rob Patton won defeating Laurie Thompson, Graham McDonald and Phil Thomas.

The third round of the 2024 Lachlan Valley Bowls Challenge was held at Condo. Condo won the day with sixteen points and fifty ends won, Weethalle nine points and thirty-three ends, Hillston seven points and thirty-three ends and Lake Cargelligo four points and twenty eight ends.

The final round was held at Lake, I don’t have any scores for the day but Condo won the comp with forty two points and one hundred and thirty five ends, Lake came second with twenty eight points and one hundred and three ends, Hillston came third with twenty points and one hundred ends, and Weethalle came fourth with eighteen points and ninety four ends.

Contributed.