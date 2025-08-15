Sixth Condobolin Tattoo set to entertain

The 6th Condobolin Tattoo is taking place again this year on 20 September from 4pm with a free street parade and the performance starting at 6.30pm.

This year we have performances by the Lithgow Highland Pipeband, Granville Boys High, Scotts All Saints Pipe Band and of course the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band led by Pipe Major Rob Neal just to name a few.

So, what is a Pipe Band Tattoo? The term originated from the 17th century Dutch practice of sending trumpeters and drummers to play at 9.30pm to let innkeepers know to “turn off the tap” and inform soldiers it’s time to return to barracks. It was originally a military performance but has evolved into elaborate shows. Tattoo’s are played all over the world with the most famous being the Edinburgh Tattoo. Locals Allun and Lesley Crook’s grandson Lachlan Crook has performed a drum solo at the Edinburgh Tattoo and performed with the Trinity Marching Band.

The Pipe band has been running in Condobolin since 1966 with the drummers being under the tutelage of Brian Colless for all these years. Brian still attends practice and teaches the tunes to the young drummers. One day the band will march up to Brian’s standards!

The tartan worn by the Condobolin Pipe Band is the Red Mckinnon Tartan. Mr McKinnon was the president of the Condobolin RSL in 1966. The tartan worn by the band is his family’s tartan and gives us close connection to the community.

We look forward to sharing our history and joy of all things Scottish at this year’s Tattoo. Tickets can be purchased from 123tix. Please contact the Pharmacy if you are unable to purchase tickets online.

Contributed.