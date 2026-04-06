Sixth Annual Wade Grogan Memorial PUP Cup

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Junior Rugby League headed out of town for the sixth Annual Wade Grogan Memorial PUP Cup against Lake Cargelligo on Friday, 20 March.

Unfortunately, both the Condobolin Under 17s Girls Tag team and Under 16’s Boys Tackle side were defeated on the day, meaning both PUP Cups remain in Lake Cargelligo.

“All our teams had an absolute blast, and there’s nothing better than hearing the laughter of kids, seeing strong team spirit, and watching some great, competitive footy,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read.

“We had to leave both Pup Cups in Lake this year, but both 16s teams showed real determination and resilience, going down in the final moments of their games. A tough result, but plenty to be proud of.

“If our 14s tackle and 13s tag teams keep up their great work and coming away with convincing wins, we’re confident the Cups will be heading home to Condo very soon.

“Thanks again to Lake JRL, all our amazing coaches, volunteers, families and players for a brilliant night!”