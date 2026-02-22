Sister Kathryn leads with clarity and patience
By Melissa Blewitt
Sister Kathryn Sheridan is a Lachlan Children’s Services (LCS) educator who leads with clarity, patience, and deep respect for children.
“Through her teaching, she fosters a love of learning while guiding students to develop both knowledge and character,” a post on the Lachlan Children’s Services Facebook Page.
“We are grateful to have Sr Kathryn a part of our team at LCS.” Sister Kathryn was inspired to work in early childhood education because she wanted to make a meaningful, positive impact on children from a young age.
Sister Kathryn has completed a Certificate III in ECEC, Masters in Primary Teaching, Grad Certificate of Religious Education, Diploma Music, Diploma Theology, Bachelor of Music and is currently studying Music Therapy (Early Intervention).
Her musical background enables her to bring a unique element to her role as an educator. She incorporates singing, guitar and ukulele into her teaching on a daily basis, drawing on her performance degree from the Sydney Conservatorium to enrich children’s learning experiences. An interesting fact about Sister Kathryn is that she can beatbox. Outside of work, Sister Kathryn enjoys gardening, music, needlework, paint-by-number, video games, spending time with her pets and being with her family.
