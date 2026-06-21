Simultaneous Storytime at Condobolin Library

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin community celebrated the joy of reading, storytelling and connection at national Simultaneous Storytime at the Condobolin Library on Wednesday, 27 May.

Australian Library and Information Association’s (ALIA) National Simultaneous Storytime (NSS) – is one of Australia’s largest interactive events aimed at promoting the value of reading and literacy using an Australian children’s book.

Librarians, educators, and students all around Australia settled down with their books on 27 May at 12pm to read a book simultaneously.

Characters Jeff and Gary (Condobolin Library Technician Abby Grimshaw and Condobolin Library Assistant Cath Coope) shared the story of a spirited kangaroo Luna and her friends as they chase their football dreams across the outback.

Luna Roo the Kangaroo Baller was a high-energy story that had local children cheering as they immersed themselves in the story.

Luna leaves nothing on the pitch as she steps up to lead FC Outback in a thrilling face-off against Bush United, learning to silence her doubts, believe in her skills and trust her teammates. Book one in the Animal World Cup series, Luna Roo the Kangaroo Baller is an inspiring underdog tale of courage, perseverance and determination.

“We chose Luna Roo for NSS because it captures the spirit of rising to a challenge with heart and grit” said Kellie John, a member of the selection panel and ALIA’s Children and Youth Services Special Interest Group. “Navigating nerves, tricky opponents, and unexpected hurdles reflects the kind of determination kids face every day. It is a powerful celebration of courage, self-belief, and pushing through when things get tough.” The highly regarded story was written by Adam Jackson and Adrian Lloyd, and illustrated by Jake Minton

Other activities on the day included singing the nursery rhymes the Rocket Song, Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, Open, Shut Them and Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.

A very special visit from Ready Roo was also part of the day’s festivities.

Condobolin Librarian Debra Kelly said the annual campaign aimed to encourage more young Australians to read and enjoy books.

“This is a vibrant, fun event that promotes the value of reading and literacy,” she explained.

“National Simultaneous Storytime is a chance for children and families to enjoy reading in a fun environment.” National Simultaneous Storytime is celebrating its 26th Anniversary in 2026. NSS began in 2001 as an initiative during Library and Information Week to promote the value of reading and literacy in primary school aged children. The concept is simple but powerful: every year, on a designated day and time, libraries, schools, early learning centres, families, and communities across Australia read the same book simultaneously. Over 2.2 million participants joining from more than 16,600 locations last year.

Over the years, NSS has featured a wide range of picture books written and illustrated by Australians, including titles like The Magic Hat written by Mem Fox and illustrated by Tricia Tusa, Too Many Elephants in this House by Ursula Dubosarsky and illustrated by Andrew Joyner, and The Cow Tripped Over the Moon by Tony Wilson. In 2021, the event went truly astronomical, as Give Me Some Space! By Philip Bunting was read by astronaut Dr. Shannon Walker from the International Space Station.

National Simultaneous Storytime at the Condobolin Library concluded with a barbecue, provided by Condobolin Schools As Community Centres and Lachlan Western Regional Services. Each child also went home with an activity pack containing a small rubber ball, Luna Roo Mask, colouring in book, activity sheets, and pencils.