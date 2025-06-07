Simultaneous Storytime at Condobolin Library

By Melissa Blewitt

A story about cats and humans, immigration and identity, homes lost and found was the highlight of national Simultaneous Storytime at the Condobolin Library on Wednesday, 21 May.

Australian Library and Information Association’s (ALIA) National Simultaneous Storytime (NSS) – is one of Australia’s largest interactive events aimed at promoting the value of reading and literacy using an Australian children’s book.

Librarians, educators, and students all around Australia settled down with their books on 21 May at 12pm to read a book simultaneously.

Condobolin Library Technician Abby Grimshaw shared ‘The Truck Cat’ which explored themes of home, loneliness, migration, love and even food.

These themes unfold against the backdrop of elegant and evocative illustrations and of course through the story of one very courageous cat and his owner. The book aims to inspire kindness and compassion in young children everywhere.

Along with his human, Yacoub, Tinka travels roads wide and narrow, near and distant. But no matter how much they travel, home feels very far away – for both of them.

Yacoub drives his truck to make a living, learning the landscape of a new country along the way, and longing for connection. When Tinka and Yacoub are unexpectedly separated, they are determined to find their way back to each other – and, in doing so, might find more than they expected.

The highly regarded story was written by Deborah Frenkel and illustrated by Danny Snell.

Other activities on the day included singing the nursery rhymes the Rocket Song, Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, Open, Shut Them and Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.

A very special visit from Bluey was also part of the day’s festivities. Condobolin High School Students Casey Wighton and Amelia Small also presented a donated copy of ‘The Truck Cat’ to Condobolin Library during the event.

Condobolin Librarian Debbie Kelly said the annual campaign aimed to encourage more young Australians to read and enjoy books.

“This is a vibrant, fun event that promotes the value of reading and literacy,” she explained.

“National Simultaneous Storytime is a chance for children and families to enjoy reading in a fun environment.”

National Simultaneous Storytime is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2025. NSS began in 2001 as an initiative during Library and Information Week to promote the value of reading and literacy in primary school aged children. The concept is simple but powerful: every year, on a designated day and time, libraries, schools, early learning centres, families, and communities across Australia read the same book simultaneously.

Over the years, NSS has featured a wide range of picture books written and illustrated by Australians, including titles like The Magic Hat written by Mem Fox and illustrated by Tricia Tusa, Too Many Elephants in this House by Ursula Dubosarsky and illustrated by Andrew Joyner, and The Cow Tripped Over the Moon by Tony Wilson. In 2021, the event went truly astronomical, as Give Me Some Space! By Philip Bunting was read by astronaut Dr. Shannon Walker from the International Space Station.

NSS is also a crucial opportunity to highlight the role libraries play in nurturing a lifelong love of reading. “From story time sessions to literacy programs and curated collections, libraries provide invaluable support for developing reading skills and igniting imaginations” says Cathie Warburton, ALIA CEO. “It is an undeniable demonstration of how libraries bring stories to life and connect communities through the power of reading.”

National Simultaneous Storytime at the Condobolin Library concluded with a barbecue, provided by Condobolin Schools As Community Centres and CatholicCare. Each child also went home with an activity pack containing a colouring in book, activity sheets, pencils, stickers and cat mask.