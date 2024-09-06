Showtime fun!

Lucy Kirk has been named Condobolin Show’s 2024 Young Woman.

The announcement was made during the official opening of the 128th annual Condobolin Show on Saturday, 24 August. Former Condobolin and national Showgirl Lee Cobb had the honour of opening the 2024 Show.

Lucy is the daughter of Tom and Kate Kirk of “The Gilgais”, Condobolin.

She is agricultural communications professional, who is passionate about changing the narrative that young women need to leave Condobolin to find fulfilling opportunities.

Runner-up to Lucy was Claudia Humphries, a 24-year-old governess and Bachelor of Teaching student, majoring in Ag.

The large crowd included many former Condobolin Showgirls as well as a further 40 plus Showgirls/Young Women from all points of NSW who were in attendance for the inaugural Pearl Picnic.

The Hippity Hop Boutique Miss Condo Tiny Tot was Eedie Fyfe, daughter of Kobi and Michael (Pic) Fyfe. Master Condo Tiny Tot was Jack Edgerton, who is the son of Jesse Edgerton and Tegan Keen. Junior Showgirl was Audrey Merritt, who is the daughter of Nick and Katie Merritt.

The Most Successful Exhibitor in the Pavilion went to Laurel Gibson, while the Most Successful Junior Exhibitor in Pavilion was won by Sophie Ritchie.

A highlight on the Saturday of the Show was the Sunrise Energy Metals Dog High Jump, which saw local Chris Krebs and “Rover” take out the top title. Lucy will now participate in the Zone 6 Final of the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition in Dubbo on Saturday, 8 March, 2025.