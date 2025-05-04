Showing spirit

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association players Rachel Grimmond, Jacob Doyle and Eli Heffernan participated in the Bradman Spirit of Cricket Carnival as part of the Lachlan Cricket Council’s Under 14’s squad recently.

They played six games across four days in Bowral, Moss Vale and Mittagong.

In Round One, Lachlan took on Highlands where they were asked to chase 158 for the win. The game was played at Lackey Park on Monday, 14 April. Lachlan managed 116 of 21.3 overs, falling short of the final total. Jacob took one wicket in his three over bowling spell. Rachel took a catch and helped secure a run out.

During Round Two, Lachlan were defeated by Bathurst District.

Jacob bowled well, taking two wickets and Eli scored 17 runs in the team’s 63 runs off 22 overs.

The Lachlan team took on Hawkesbury (Round Three) in a thriller that came down to the second last ball on Tuesday, 15 April.

Unfortunately, they did not come away with the win, but Jacob claimed a wicket.

In the first match of Round Four, Lachlan played Dubbo Under 14’s. Dubbo batted first and made 104 runs. In the run chase, Eli and Rachel both added 12 to the total. Unfortunately, Lachlan could only manage 82 runs off 22 overs, giving Bathurst the win.

On Wednesday, 16 April Lachlan took on Hornsby District in Round Five at Bradman Oval in Bowral. They showed great bowling and fielding skills to bowl them out with two overs left in the innings.

Eli starred with the bat, managing an impressive 81 not out. Lachlan ran down the total without the loss of a wicket. Lachlan took on Hornsby District in Round One of the finals. Lachlan went into bat, making 107 runs off 22 overs. Eli again showed skill with the bat, making a half century (54). In the second innings, Jacob took two wickets. Eli took one wicket and combined with Jacob to dismiss a Hornsby batter. Rachel helped secure a run out. In a close contest, Hornsby surpassed Lachlan’s total after 22 overs.

Well done, Rachel,

Jacob and Eli!