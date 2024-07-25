Showing skills

In Round 11, the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club travelled to Canowindra. All players showed sportsmanship and skills in very cold conditions. Under 14’s League Tag Gold won their match 20 to 6. Rachel scored a hat-trick of tries as well as kicking three from three conversions plus a penalty kick. They are now third on the ladder. The Under 14’s League Tag Blue side went down 14 to 16 in a very tight contest. They are placed fifth on the ladder. Under 14’s tackle came away with a solid 34 to 18 victory. Eli and Keiron both scored a double. The Under 16’s tackle team run away with a 46 to 24 win. Kyron scored a hat-trick while Nate and Alby managed a double. Kyron also managed to kick seven out of the eight conversions. The Under 17s League Tag side went down 26 to 4, however still maintain second spot on the ladder. The junior rams will take on Forbes at home on Saturday, 27 July. Image Credits: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.