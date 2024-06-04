Showing skills and sportsmanship

Four Condobolin Public School students trialled for the Western Touch Football team recently. They were Stella Jarick, Thomas Saunders, Quade Peterson, and Wyatt Denyer (ABOVE). For her efforts, Stella was named in the Western Touch Team to compete in the State Carnival later in the year. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 31/05/2024By

Latest News

Primary try Long Jump

04/06/2024|

Congratulations to all of Tullamore Central Schools Primary students who [...]

We recommend