Showing skills

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin High School’s Open Boys Basketball team travelled to West Wyalong for the annual Western Gala Day on Monday, 10 March, where they showed skills and sportsmanship.

“They had two games lined up for the day. The first was against a very tall Henry Lawson (Grenfell) High. Despite the size mismatch, Condobolin’s skill and speed was too much for Henry Lawson. Strong rebounding and defence from Zac Grimmond, Tyler Bell, Rashard Kirby and Justin McDonald made it hard for their big forwards. The speed

Showing skills and quick hands of Quarn Colliss, Joseph Packham and Jaden Glasson, forced many turnovers and made scoring very difficult for their opponents,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Offensively, Western Region representative Jaden Glasson dominated with 28 points. He was ably supported by Rashard Kirby (10 points), Quarn Coliss (9points) and Tyler Bell (9 points). With Zac Grimmond and Justin McDonald chipping in with 4 points each, Condobolin ran away with the game 64-34. “The match against West Wyalong proved much tougher.

“Again, we were up against much bigger opponents. After an initial onslaught, Condobolin were down 20-0 after the first quarter. Strong character, resilience and determination, saw us fight back in the second quarter, but West Wyalong proved too strong and ran away with a convincing win. Jaden Glasson and Tyler Bell led our scorers with 5 points apiece. Quarn Colliss contributed with a skilful 4 points and some fine defence at the top of the key.

“The Condobolin team once again showed a high level of skill and athleticism. Their sportsmanship and team spirit are to be commended, as the boys did their school and town proud,”

What a great effort!