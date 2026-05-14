Latest News
Showing respect at the 2026 ANZAC Day March
Sophie, Lily and Katie Thornton from the Tottenham Pony Club [...]
Max named President
Bridge We had our AGM on Tuesday and true to [...]
Students participate in Cross Country
The Trundle Central School annual school Cross Country was held [...]
Students in SEE Program attend Expo
What a fantastic day out for the Lake Cargelligo TAFE [...]
Leadership team speak at ANZAC Ceremony
Congratulations to the Tullamore Central School Student Leadership Team who [...]
Primary PSSA Netball
On Wednesday 29th April, the Lake Cargelligo Central School Primary [...]