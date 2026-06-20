Showing respect
Condobolin Public School students learned about reconciliation through playing together, showing respect, building friendships and valuing one another. “By walking, talking and learning together, we are creating a stronger and more inclusive school community,” a report in the Condobolin Public School Newsletter (Term 2 Week 7) said. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
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