Showcasing the Lachlan Exhibition
The official opening of the Showcasing the Lachlan Art Exhibition was held at the Condobolin Community Centre on Saturday, 21 June. Artists from Condobolin, Tottenham, Lake Cargelligo, Burcher, Tullibigeal, and Fifield were invited to take part in Showcasing the Lachlan Exhibition. The Exhibition included a mixed genre display of pottery, patchwork, photography, furniture, sculptures and paintings in various mediums. The Showcasing the Lachlan Exhibition was open until Friday, 27 June. Image Credits: Lachlan Arts Council Facebook Page.
Visiting Taronga Western Plains Zoo
Successful Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum held
Lachlan Shire to benefit from NSW Budget
Making a comeback to Woodbridge Cup
St Joseph’s students explore Canberra
