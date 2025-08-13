Showcasing the best of local produce

By Melissa Blewitt

Lemons, oranges, mandarins, grapefruit and pumpkins will all feature in the Fruit and Vegetables (Class L) section at the Condobolin Show.

If pumpkins are your thing, then there are sections for Table Pumpkin, Jap Pumpkin, Heaviest Pumpkin and Biggest Pumpkin. It’s worth noting Australia holds the record for heaviest pumpkin in the Southern Hemisphere, with a specimen weighing a massive 867 kilograms. The record was set by Dale Oliver and his Atlantic Giant Pumpkin at the 2021 Giant Pumpkin and Watermelon Festival in Kyogle in northern NSW.

There are also sections for leaf vegetables, root vegetables, winter vegetables and summer vegetables. A special prize for the largest or most unusual fruit or vegetable has been donated by Leanne Deeves.

Hen Eggs will also be showcased in this section. You can enter Brown, White or Cream varieties. They must be shown as one dozen, no double yolks and in a carton. There is a section for Eggs (any other variety) – these can include geese, duck, and bantam – these entries must be in a container.

If the kids are looking to express their creativity in the Fruit and Vegetable section, then the Best Decorated or Dressed Hard Boiled Egg may be for them. The egg must be displayed in a single egg cup. In both the Pre School Age and Primary School sections there is a prize donated by the Field Family. Another creative way to enter the show, is by making a self portrait using fruit and/or vegetables – this has two sections – Pre School (24) and Primary School (25). Prizes for both donated by the Field Family. The Champion Exhibit Class L receives a ribbon, while Most Successful Exhibitor gets a prize donated by Leanne Deeves. Most Successful Junior Exhibitor will win a prize donated by Leanne Deeves.

All entries must be on solid plates – not in paper plates or plastic bags. Exhibitor to nominate sections for entry, but these may be altered at the discretion of the judge. Entries must be the product of the exhibitor and locally grown. Please state on the bottom of entry card of the exhibitor is ‘Junior’ (under 18).

Exhibits must be in the Pavilion by 11am on the day before the Show – Thursday, 21 August. Judging will commence at 11am. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Chief Steward Cara Field on 0403 506 621.