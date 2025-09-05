Showcasing the best mullets

By Melissa Blewitt.

During the 2025 Condobolin Show, locals competed to win the town’s Best Mullet Competition.

The three age groups included 12 Years and Under; 13 Years to 17 Years; and 18 Years Plus. First Place rewards include $50 prize money and a trophy.

Presentations took place on Saturday, 23 August after the Grand Parade.

The Condobolin Show ‘Best Mullet’ Competition was sponsored by Sunrise Energy Metals.

ABOVE: William Moxey, Jeffrey McLean, Bodhi Monk (First 13 Years to 17 Years Age Group), Tyler Worland, Paul Yeomans (First Open Section), Zane Rodgers, Chayce Laneyrie, Tallyn Brown, Ryder Piercy (First In Junior Category), and Henry Hocking. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.