Showcasing artistic talent
The Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service’s Sista Stuff Group showcased their artistic talent on Tuesday, 12 May. The talented participants took the opportunity to have a yarn and produce some amazing artworks with the support of Gemma Nolan and Vivienne Johnson-Richards. Sista Stuff is a Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Social and Emotional Wellbeing Program. Image Credits: Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page.
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