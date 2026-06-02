Showcasing artistic talent

The Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service’s Sista Stuff Group showcased their artistic talent on Tuesday, 12 May. The talented participants took the opportunity to have a yarn and produce some amazing artworks with the support of Gemma Nolan and Vivienne Johnson-Richards. Sista Stuff is a Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Social and Emotional Wellbeing Program. Image Credits: Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page.