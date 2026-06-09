Shining a spotlight on SES

WOW Day shines a spotlight on the exceptional State Emergency Services (SES) volunteers. It is the National Day of Recognition to say ‘thank you’ to SES volunteers and occurs during National Volunteer Week every year. Unit Commander – Condobolin Susan Bennett organised a barbecue to recognise the contributions of local volunteers on Wednesday, 20 May. The event, held at the Condobolin SES Unit, was a chance to say thank you for saving lives and protecting communities. Residents were also urged to wear something orange to show their support and appreciation for their local NSW SES volunteers on WOW Day. RRT AU Condobolin (BELOW) served their famous RRT signature burgers to volunteers on the night. ABOVE: Chrissy Press (Euabalong), Julie Morris (Lake Cargelligo), Ray Coff (Lake Cargelligo) Unit Commander Condobolin State Emergency Service (SES) Susan Bennett, Brian Jones (Condo RFS), Kira Lynch (SES), and Delwyn Wright (West Wyalong). Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.