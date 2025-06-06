Shining a spotlight on SES

WOW Day shines a spotlight on the exceptional State Emergency Services (SES) volunteers. It is the National Day of Recognition to say ‘thank you’ to SES volunteers and occurs during National Volunteer Week every year. Unit Commander – Condobolin Susan Bennett organised a barbecue to recognise the contributions of local volunteers on Wednesday, 21 May. The event, held at the Condobolin SES Unit, was a chance to say thank you for saving lives and protecting communities. Residents were also urged to wear something orange to show their support and appreciation for their local NSW SES volunteers on WOW Day.

ABOVE: Keith Dawe, Sean Crammond, Addison Crammond, Graeme Yetman, Susan Bennett, Sarah Smith, Cody Yetman, Maddie Scarce and Ava Roberts. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.