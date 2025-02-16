Shayleen selected

Complied by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Shayleen Coe has been named in the 2025 Canberra Raiders Lisa Fiaola playing squad.

The talented Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club player has been travelling to Canberra three days per week to train and all her hard work has paid off.

Shayleen took part in an initial round of trials, which was followed by selection into the summer squad and played in several trial matches, to earn her place in the team.

“Her hard work, determination, and passion for the game have truly paid off, and we couldn’t be prouder of everything she’s achieved so far,” a post on the CWM Elite Pathway Facebook Page read.

“This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait to see all the incredible things she’ll accomplish this season.”

Congratulations, Shayleen!