Shayleen selected for squad

Charli Coe, Shayleen Coe and Aaliyah Kirby took part in the Western Schools Sports Association Girls Under 8’s Rugby League trials in Narromine on Wednesday, 18 March. Shayleen (ABOVE) was selected in the Western side – Congratulations on your achievement Shayleen! Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 30/03/2026By

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