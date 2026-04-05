Shayleen selected for squad
Charli Coe, Shayleen Coe and Aaliyah Kirby took part in the Western Schools Sports Association Girls Under 8’s Rugby League trials in Narromine on Wednesday, 18 March. Shayleen (ABOVE) was selected in the Western side – Congratulations on your achievement Shayleen! Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
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