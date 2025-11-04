Shauri and Felicity complete qualifications
Condobolin Early Learning Centre educators Shauri Taylor and Felicity Saunders have successfully completed a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care. This course covers a number of core skills, including how to plan, implement and evaluate educational early childhood programs, support healthy meal times for children and foster individual development. Image Credit: Condobolin Early Learning Centre Facebook Page.
