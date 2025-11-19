Sharing knowledge and gaining valuable skills

Wiradjuri Study Centre Land Care and Conservation Management students went out in the field on Thursday, 30 October to collect seeds, identify flora and fauna. “Finished the day off with a BBQ lunch everyone had a great day sharing knowledge and gaining valuable skills,” a post on the Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.

