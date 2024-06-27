Sharing importance of animals in Aboriginal culture
On Monday, 3 June during Wiradjuri language lessons at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, Ms Marion Packham and Jermaine Davis shared the importance of animals in Aboriginal culture, storytelling and fantastic facts. Animals included were the Wandayali-Echidna, Dinawan-Emu, Wambuwuny/Bandhaa-Kangaroo and Gugaa-Goanna. Classes from Kindergarten through to Year Six used soft pastels, oil pastels, markers or pencils. Vibrant colours and textures allowed us to get creative and perhaps a little messy. These lessons were a part of St Joseph’s NAIDOC week activities. Information provided by Ms Marion Packham; Image Credits: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.
