Sharing a unique helmet

Emily Lister brought her family’s replica Ned Kelly helmet to Condobolin Public School on Thursday, 8 May for students to explore. “Stage 2 enjoyed testing it out. It is great to have such supportive families who offer great things to enrich our learning,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 21/05/2025By

Latest News

We recommend