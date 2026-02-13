Sharing a story of hope and love

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held their annual Nativity Play on Friday, 12 December. “Our students brought to life a story of hope and love, a story we all need to hear, especially at a time when our lives are so busy. Thank you to our wonderful children for sharing this message with joy, confidence and song!” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. “A truly special night for our school community.” Mrs Sharon Kirk directed the Nativity Play. “Mrs Kirk, thank you for directing our play so beautifully. Your patient direction made the story seamless,” the post stated. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.