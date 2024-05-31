Sharing a Rainbow Morning Tea
Condobolin Health Service celebrated International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) with a rainbow morning tea on Wednesday, 15 May. “The facility was shining bright with rainbows, hearts, and bursts of colour as we come together to champion inclusion,” a post on the Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page read. “Staff were dressed in vibrant hues and baking delicious rainbow treats to share. “At Condobolin Health Service, they’re proud to be an inclusive facility every day, but especially on IDAHOBIT, celebrated officially on 17 May 2024.” Image Credits: Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page.
